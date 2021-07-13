SkyView
Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Manning

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - The Manning Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

The incident occurred on July 12 at the Village St. Claire Apartments.

Officials say Davion Trashawn Johnson may have information about the shooting death of Johnathan Derrick Johnson, of Sumter.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about Davion’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 1-803-433-8205.

