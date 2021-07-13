SkyView
Kraft debuts mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) – Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected: a limited-edition, macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

The company said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.

Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.

You can order the ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday while supplies last.

It’s also available at Van Leeuwen stores.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

