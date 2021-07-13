First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking more heat, humidity and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself for more heat, humidity and storms over the next several days.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few evening showers and storms are in your forecast (20-30%). Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

· Get ready for more hot, humid weather through Friday into your weekend.

· Highs are expected in the low 90s Wednesday with a slight chance of showers and storms (20% chance).

· We’re expecting highs in the low 90s Thursday and Friday with a chance of showers and storms (30% chance).

· Your weekend won’t be a washout, but showers and storms are possible Saturday (20% chance) and Sunday (40% chance). Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few evening showers and storms are possible (20-30%). Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will diminish. Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

High pressure will continue to impact our weather from offshore, giving way to more heat, humidity and storms.

For Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel hotter as we move through the day. Isolated showers and storms are possible (20% chance). Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds.

On Thursday, storm chances are back up to 30%, mainly by afternoon and evening. We’ll watch the radar closely for you. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

By Friday, we’ll see highs in the low 90s. A few storms are possible by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30%.

We’re also tracking a few storms for your weekend. No washout is expected. Still, keep your umbrella nearby. Rain chances are around 20% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Evening Storms Possible (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

