First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity continues with afternoon storm chances

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summertime in South Carolina! We’ve got the heat and humidity continuing throughout this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:
  • It’s going to be hot and humid for the rest of the week, and into next week too!
  • High temps are in the low 90s.
  • There’s a 20-30% chance of showers and storms each day.
  • The chance of rain goes up Sunday with a 40% shot.
First Alert Weather Story:

A nice big Bermuda high pressure system will bring our normal summer-like pattern to South Carolina this week. It will supply a southern flow that brings enough heat and humidity to warrant a 30% chance of showers and storms this afternoon. High temperatures are in the low 90s.

Wednesday the chance goes down just a little, down to 20% as the high slides to the west. Highs again are in the low 90s and lows are in the low 70s.

The chance of rain goes up to 30% Thursday as the high continues to sit to our east. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s. Friday is the same with another 30% chance of showers and storms.

Saturday the chance of rain goes down to 20%. But Sunday a trough in the jet stream sinks south and provides enough uplift in the atmosphere to warrant a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs for the weekend remain in the low 90s with low temps in the low 70s.

  • Today: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
  • Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
  • Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
  • Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
  • Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
  • Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
  • Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
