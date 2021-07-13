First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity continues with afternoon storm chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summertime in South Carolina! We’ve got the heat and humidity continuing throughout this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

It’s going to be hot and humid for the rest of the week, and into next week too!

High temps are in the low 90s.

There’s a 20-30% chance of showers and storms each day.

The chance of rain goes up Sunday with a 40% shot.

First Alert Weather Story:

A nice big Bermuda high pressure system will bring our normal summer-like pattern to South Carolina this week. It will supply a southern flow that brings enough heat and humidity to warrant a 30% chance of showers and storms this afternoon. High temperatures are in the low 90s.

Wednesday the chance goes down just a little, down to 20% as the high slides to the west. Highs again are in the low 90s and lows are in the low 70s.

The chance of rain goes up to 30% Thursday as the high continues to sit to our east. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s. Friday is the same with another 30% chance of showers and storms.

Saturday the chance of rain goes down to 20%. But Sunday a trough in the jet stream sinks south and provides enough uplift in the atmosphere to warrant a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs for the weekend remain in the low 90s with low temps in the low 70s.

Today: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

