SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

FCC gives state prisons tech options to quash cellphones

Prison officials say the devices represent the greatest security threat behind bars.
Prison officials say the devices represent the greatest security threat behind bars.(WIS TV)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal regulators are giving state prisons across the country more technological options to combat contraband cellphones.

Prison officials say the devices represent the greatest security threat behind bars. Federal Communications Commission had been set to discuss the issue Tuesday, but officials said they had already adopted a ruling.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in an online statement the commission’s action “sets up a streamlined system” for corrections officials to use interdiction systems to identify where contraband phones may be in use and ask that wireless carriers deactivate them.

The move stops short of addressing cell signal jamming, but Rosenworcel says the commission is open to more discussion.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

L-R: Heather Smith and Ashley Hagins
2 arrested on narcotics-related charges during traffic stop, police say
The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders was indicted on charges of embezzlement of public funds and...
Governor suspends SC mayor indicted on embezzlement, misconduct charges
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC
The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.
Officers respond to shooting at Hilton Garden Inn Columbia/Harbison

Latest News

Tyler Tolbert stealing bases
VIDEO: Fireflies’ Tolbert is lightning fast on the basepaths
Lee Grant Moody, 42, faces charges of hit and run with death and hit and run with great bodily...
Man driving U-Haul arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Orangeburg
Jason Michael Wyatt, Jr., was charged.
Woman held at gunpoint and bound with duct tape manages to call 911 and get help
Officers began responding to numerous thefts that occurred in the Wellesley neighborhood on the...
Police look to identify man accused of stealing American flags in Lexington