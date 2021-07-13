Eight Gamecocks taken so far in MLB Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (The Big Spur) - With 10 rounds in the books of the MLB Draft, there are eight players with South Carolina baseball ties who have been selected. Two signees have come off the board while six current Gamecocks players have heard their name called.

Any player who is selected in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft is expected to sign. Last year was different as the draft was Covid-shortened but in 2019, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, only two of the 317 players selected in the first 10 rounds did not sign. Only four of the 314 picked in 2018 did not sign.

In other words, the half dozen Gamecocks who were picked on Monday are highly likely to take their talents to the professional game, just like the two signees.

Those who read our VIP intel on the MLB Draft on Sunday night knew that all six players who were picked on Monday were expected to be picked. Wes Clarke slipped a bit beyond where our information indicated, but he was ultimately picked in the 10th round.

Here’s where each of the eight players were selected on the first two days of the draft, plus the slot value designated for that particular position. Teams can pay above or below that slot value.

*indicates the player is a signee

There are certainly some other Gamecocks who could be selected on the third and final day of the MLB Draft. There are no slot values after the 10th round, but teams can not pay more than $125,000 as a signing bonus unless they have money left over from their draft bonus pool.

The player who is most likely to get selected on the third day of the draft, which consists of Rounds 11-20, is right-handed pitcher Daniel Lloyd. Outfielder/left-handed pitcher Josiah Sightler and outfielder Andrew Eyster could both be selected as well.

