SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Eight Gamecocks taken so far in MLB Draft

Gamecocks Pitcher Brett Kerry was selected in the 5th round of the MLB Draft. (South Carolina...
Gamecocks Pitcher Brett Kerry was selected in the 5th round of the MLB Draft. (South Carolina Athletics)(South Carolina Athletics)
By John Whittle
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (The Big Spur) - With 10 rounds in the books of the MLB Draft, there are eight players with South Carolina baseball ties who have been selected. Two signees have come off the board while six current Gamecocks players have heard their name called.

Any player who is selected in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft is expected to sign. Last year was different as the draft was Covid-shortened but in 2019, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, only two of the 317 players selected in the first 10 rounds did not sign. Only four of the 314 picked in 2018 did not sign.

In other words, the half dozen Gamecocks who were picked on Monday are highly likely to take their talents to the professional game, just like the two signees.

Those who read our VIP intel on the MLB Draft on Sunday night knew that all six players who were picked on Monday were expected to be picked. Wes Clarke slipped a bit beyond where our information indicated, but he was ultimately picked in the 10th round.

Here’s where each of the eight players were selected on the first two days of the draft, plus the slot value designated for that particular position. Teams can pay above or below that slot value.

*indicates the player is a signee

There are certainly some other Gamecocks who could be selected on the third and final day of the MLB Draft. There are no slot values after the 10th round, but teams can not pay more than $125,000 as a signing bonus unless they have money left over from their draft bonus pool.

The player who is most likely to get selected on the third day of the draft, which consists of Rounds 11-20, is right-handed pitcher Daniel Lloyd. Outfielder/left-handed pitcher Josiah Sightler and outfielder Andrew Eyster could both be selected as well.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

L-R: Heather Smith and Ashley Hagins
2 arrested on narcotics-related charges during traffic stop, police say
The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders was indicted on charges of embezzlement of public funds and...
Governor suspends SC mayor indicted on embezzlement, misconduct charges
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC
The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.
Officers respond to shooting at Hilton Garden Inn Columbia/Harbison

Latest News

Taylor was regarded as one of the top high school prospects in this year’s draft out of Dutch...
Clemson two-sport signee drafted by Rangers
Tyler Tolbert stealing bases
VIDEO: Fireflies’ Tolbert is lightning fast on the basepaths
Tyler Tolbert slides in safely in a game vs. the Charleston Riverdogs.
Fireflies’ Tolbert is lightning fast on the basepaths
Staley's 56-year-old sister Tracey Underwood was diagnosed with Leukemia last year. Tracey was...
Staley helps raise awareness for the “Be the Match” registry