Clemson two-sport signee drafted by Rangers

Taylor was regarded as one of the top high school prospects in this year’s draft out of Dutch Fork High School (SC) and held projections as high as a top-10 selection.(WIS)
By TigerNet Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - Clemson two-sport signee Will Taylor got to hear his name called after all.

Taylor told reporters Monday that he was sticking with collegiate ball, where he comes in as a standout outfielder and a quarterback as well, but that didn’t stop the Texas Rangers from at least expressing their interest in him for down the road with a 19th-round MLB draft selection on Tuesday (554th overall).

Taylor was regarded as one of the top high school prospects in this year’s draft out of Dutch Fork High School (SC) and held projections as high as a top-10 selection.

