SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Black Lives Matter mural damaged in Elizabeth City

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -A Black Lives Matter mural was damaged in downtown Elizabeth City only one day after it was unveiled, according to a Facebook video posted Sunday.

Elizabeth City police are investigating the damage and have reviewed nearby surveillance video.

The artist behind the piece, Michael Little, said he painted the mural in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Deputy as they tried to serve arrest warrants.

Black skid marks were across the mural in front of city hall, according to photos from Little.

Officials believe a black Dodge Ram with blacked-out tires, left the marks.

Photos from police show the truck driving back and forth over the mural, with smoke fuming from the back of the truck.

Glenda Thomas, Andrew Brown Jr.’s aunt, posted a video to her Facebook of the damage saying that “someone needs to be accountable for this.”

The Pasquotank County DA ruled Brown’s death justified saying Brown struck a deputy with his car twice as he tried fleeing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Heather Smith and Ashley Hagins
2 arrested on narcotics-related charges during traffic stop, police say
The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC
Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders was indicted on charges of embezzlement of public funds and...
Governor suspends SC mayor indicted on embezzlement, misconduct charges
The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.
Officers respond to shooting at Hilton Garden Inn Columbia/Harbison

Latest News

Jason Michael Wyatt, Jr., was charged.
Woman held at gunpoint and bound with duct tape manages to call 911 and get help
Officers began responding to numerous thefts that occurred in the Wellesley neighborhood on the...
Police look to identify man accused of stealing American flags in Lexington
Police look to identify man accused of stealing American flags in Lexington
Police look to identify man accused of stealing American flags in Lexington
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity continues with afternoon storm chances