‘Armed and dangerous’ couple wanted for deadly N.C. shooting at furniture plant apprehended in Arizona

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - An “armed and dangerous” couple wanted for months in connection to a shooting inside of a HIckory business, which resulted in the death of a 51-year-old woman, have been apprehended.

According to the Hickory Police Department, 50-year-old Tangela Parker and 62-year-old Eric Parker were found in Phoenix, Arizona. The department said the U.S. Marshal Service received tips about the couple’s location.

They have been on the run since January 13.

Eric Parker and Tangela Parker (Hickory Police Department)

The couple was being sought after in the January shooting death of 51-year-old Phelifia Marlow, who police said was found shot inside TCS Designs on 9th Avenue NE in Hickory. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Wake Forest where she died.

Officials followed more than 30 leads that stretched over eight states. Interstate billboards, media, public outreach and cash rewards were offered for information on the Parkers.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on July 13 in Phoenix, members of the U.S. Marshal task force came to a home at the intersection of W. Salter Drive and N. 31st Avenue and arrested the Parkers, who were living under the name of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.

“Today makes six months since the tragic murder of Phelifia Marlow,” said Chris Edge, Acting U.S. Marshall for the Western District of North Carolina. “I hope on this day, Phelifia’s family may find closure in knowing that Parkers have been apprehended and will finally answer for their crimes against a beloved North Carolinian.

Investigators say the shooting happened after the employees got into an argument.

In February, the U.S. Marshals increased the reward to $10,000 for information that led to the arrests of the Parkers. Officials have not released any details about their apprehension.

Tangela L. Parker was wanted for first-degree murder for the death of Marlow. Eric Parker was wanted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Police have said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551. You can also call 877-WANTED.

