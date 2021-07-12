SkyView
Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 president

Former president Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political...
Former president Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump easily won the straw poll for the 2024 presidential race among Republicans at CPAC.

The three-day Conservative Political Action Conference, which normally serves as an audition for GOP presidential contenders, wrapped up Sunday in Dallas. In the straw poll, Trump defeated a field of a dozen candidates taking 70 percent of the delegates’ votes.

In his speech, Trump made it clear that, if he runs, he expects a re-match with President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has brought our country to the brink of ruin,” Trump declared. “Right here in Texas, we are the epicenter of a border migration crisis unlike anything anyone has ever seen before in the U.S., in the history of the country.”

In the straw poll of CPAC attendees, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished in second place to former President Trump, taking 21 percent of the vote. In a second poll, which imagined Trump did not run, DeSantis took more than two-thirds of the ballots.

The former president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., finished in third place with four percent.

