Swansea mayor indicted on embezzlement, misconduct charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A grand jury has indicted the mayor of Swansea on several charges, the state attorney general announced Monday.

Jerald Sanders is charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, which is a felony, and misconduct in office, a misdemeanor.

The indictments claim Sanders embezzled funds by writing checks to himself from the Town of Swansea between December 2019 and January 2020.

He could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

The attorney general has sent copies of the indictments to Gov. Henry McMaster, who could remove Sanders from office.

