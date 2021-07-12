SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Swansea mayor indicted on embezzlement, misconduct charges

Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders was indicted on charges of embezzlement of public funds and...
Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders was indicted on charges of embezzlement of public funds and misconduct in office.(WIS Archive)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A grand jury has indicted the mayor of Swansea on several charges, the state attorney general announced Monday.

Jerald Sanders is charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, which is a felony, and misconduct in office, a misdemeanor.

The indictments claim Sanders embezzled funds by writing checks to himself from the Town of Swansea between December 2019 and January 2020.

He could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

The attorney general has sent copies of the indictments to Gov. Henry McMaster, who could remove Sanders from office.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.
Officers respond to shooting at Hilton Garden Inn Columbia/Harbison
The family says the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.
Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog
Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard.
Motorcyclist killed in Richland Co. crash identified
Two groups, one in support of the flag’s removal and one opposed, gathered at the Capitol...
Confederate flag removal prompts dueling rallies at SC State House
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC

Latest News

The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard.
Motorcyclist killed in Richland Co. crash identified
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 562 new COVID-19 cases, 448 hospitalizations
L-R: Heather Smith and Ashley Hagins
2 arrested on narcotics-related charges during traffic stop, police say