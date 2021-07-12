SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC gas prices rise slightly, analysts predict stabilization

Gas prices in Columbia have risen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy...
Gas prices in Columbia have risen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy reports.(Phil Anderson)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gas prices in Columbia have risen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy reports.

The average price per gallon in Columbia is $2.81.

Statewide, gas prices have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows that the state’s average price is sitting at $2.85 per gallon Monday.

Gas prices in Columbia are 8.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 89.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Columbia is priced at $2.65 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.60 per gallon while the highest is $3.45 per gallon, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.

Price reports show the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.60 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.45 per gallon. This is a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week and is averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 5.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Without additional crude oil supply coming online in the weeks ahead, we could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption with the July 4 holiday. While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.
Officers respond to shooting at Hilton Garden Inn Columbia/Harbison
Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard.
One dead, one injured in Richland Co. motorcycle collision
The family says the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.
Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog
Two groups, one in support of the flag’s removal and one opposed, gathered at the Capitol...
Confederate flag removal prompts dueling rallies at SC State House
Volunteers with the Chattooga Conservancy hauled the weathered wooden canoe out of the South...
Rare historic canoe found among South Carolina river rapids

Latest News

Jacob "Jakey" Bailey Mutis
Family of boy who died in hot car while in foster care call for change in system
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC
SCDOT spokesperson Brittany Harriot says the department is now waiting on a contractor to start...
Crews complete first phase of I-26 repaving
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say