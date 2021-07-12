Motorcyclist killed in Richland Co. crash identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck left one person dead and another injured Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the wreck occurred around 2 p.m. on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard in Richland County.

A truck and motorcycle were traveling opposite directions on U.S. 378. The truck attempted a left turn onto Lower Richland Boulevard and failed to yield the right away, causing the motorcycle to collide with the truck, said troopers.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead and the passenger was rushed to a local hospital.

Officials identified the driver as 42-year-old Anthony Burks, of Cayce.

Troopers said the passenger remains in the hospital.

The driver of the truck, 41-year-old Nathaniel Bookman, faces charges of failure to yield right of way and driving under suspension, second offense.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.

