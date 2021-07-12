SkyView
Man wearing ‘Alcohol HELPS’ shirt arrested on DUI charge

Austun C. Reed, 22.
Austun C. Reed, 22.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was wearing some unfortunate apparel when he was arrested over the weekend in Casey County.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was sent to check out a call Saturday about a man drinking alcohol in a vehicle at the Dollar General in Liberty.

The deputy saw a man, 22-year-old Austun C. Reed, get into the car and drive across the street.

Reed is facing several charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 2nd offense operating on suspended or revoked operator license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

