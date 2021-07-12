SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Listen up: Biden speaks in a whisper to make a point

FILE - In this July 8, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the...
FILE - In this July 8, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Joe Biden speaks volumes when he whispers. And his whispers during recent public appearances are attracting attention. The White House and communications experts say it's Biden's way of trying to make a connection while emphasizing a point. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden speaks volumes when he whispers. And Biden’s whispers during recent public appearances are attracting attention.

The White House and communications experts say it’s Biden’s way of trying to make a connection while emphasizing a point.

Biden’s critics and some late-night TV comics say his whispers are “creepy” or “weird.”

Experts say one reason Biden’s soft talk is getting notice is the contrast it draws with former President Donald Trump. Trump often spoke loudly and angrily.

The White House defends Biden, saying conservatives who criticize the way he speaks do so because they don’t have a better agenda to offer voters.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.
Officers respond to shooting at Hilton Garden Inn Columbia/Harbison
Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard.
One dead, one injured in Richland Co. motorcycle collision
The family says the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.
Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog
Two groups, one in support of the flag’s removal and one opposed, gathered at the Capitol...
Confederate flag removal prompts dueling rallies at SC State House
Volunteers with the Chattooga Conservancy hauled the weathered wooden canoe out of the South...
Rare historic canoe found among South Carolina river rapids

Latest News

Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic,...
Joe Exotic kicks off contest to find his next romantic partner
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
Take a Look at This: It's raining fish
Richard Branson got to experience weightlessness during his brief outer space journey on Friday.
Richard Branson launches billionaire space race