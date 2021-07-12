First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid with a chance of showers and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more hot, humid weather over the next several days.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few evening showers and storms are in your forecast (20-30%). Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Get ready for more hot, humid weather through your work week.

Highs will be in the low 90s Tuesday. A few afternoon/evening showers and storms are possible (30% chance).

Highs are expected in the low 90s Wednesday with a slight chance of storms (20% chance).

We’re expecting more low 90s Thursday and Friday with a chance of showers and storms (30% chance).

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Monday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few evening showers and storms are possible (20-30%). Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will diminish.

Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

If you have a chance, check out the International Space Station around 10:14 p.m. It will be visible for about seven minutes. The ISS will appear from the southwest and disappear to the northeast. Enjoy!

With high pressure offshore, we will continue to feel the heat and humidity over the next several days.

On Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel hotter.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. A few afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 30%.

For Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Again, the humidity will make it feel hotter. Isolated showers and storms are possible (20% chance).

Storm chances are back up to 30% Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We’re also tracking a few storms for your weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Evening Storms Possible (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

