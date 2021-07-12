SkyView
Family of boy who died in hot car while in foster care call for change in system

Jacob "Jakey" Bailey Mutis
Jacob "Jakey" Bailey Mutis(WYFF)
By Renee Wunderlich
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Many are mourning Jacob Bailey Mutis.

His aunt says the smiling little boy loved anything with wheels.

“Riding his red tricycle,” said Nancy Guthrie, Jacob’s aunt, “He’d try to steer it, but he didn’t know how to steer. So then Mikey got that thing where you could steer it for him, but he still thinks he’s doing it. And then he got a little older and got that yellow truck.”

Spartanburg Police report the 3-year-old was found dead in a hot car earlier this month.

Police say the foster parent had not noticed that Jacob hadn’t left the car for daycare like her other children.

Spartanburg police are investigating the boy’s death.

Several people tell WYFF News 4 they’re related to the boy’s biological father and said they were trying to adopt Jacob.

“Multiple family members...Savanna over there was trying to get him, we were trying to get him, Nancy, Robert...and here we are,” said Jonathan Costner, the cousin Jacob’s biological father, “DSS thought they knew what was best for the kid.”

South Carolina’s Department of Social Services released the following statement after the boy’s death:

“The Department of Social Services is aware of the child fatality in Spartanburg County and is conducting our own investigation as well as coordinating with local law enforcement. DSS Staff mourns the tragic loss of life of this child along with the child’s family.”

Costner says he grew up with his cousin, Michael, Jacob’s biological father.

He said Michael passed away in April.

“We wanted to make sure (Jacob) was with family and when he didn’t immediately go to his grandparents, and he wasn’t going with his aunt and uncle, I knew there was an issue and stepped in and wanted to be there they couldn’t get him,” said Jonathan, “But we never got the opportunity to get him.”

Jonathan said he was told by a case worker that Jacob had been in and out of foster care for the last 18 months.

He and his wife, Krista, said they started paperwork, got fingerprinted and sent calls and emails to DSS trying to move things forward.

They say they’re frustrated with the process, and can’t help but wonder if things could have been different for ‘Jakey.’

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

