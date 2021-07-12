Driver killed in head-on crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One driver was killed and another was hurt in a head-on crash in Columbia, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday on Wilson Boulevard near Swandale Drive. That’s just north of Interstate 20.

Troopers said the driver of a sedan was going north on Wilson Blvd. when they crossed the center line and hit a minivan going the other way head-on.

The driver of the sedan was killed. He or she has not yet been identified.

Crews rushed the minivan’s driver to the hospital. Her condition has not been shared.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

