SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his campaign for South Carolina governor on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Cunningham says he wants to legalize marijuana in South Carolina, something he says would provide healthcare options, create jobs and generate millions in revenue for the state. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — A Democrat running to unseat South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is pushing for legalization of marijuana in the state.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham says that would offer health care options and spin off millions in tax revenue. Cunningham discussed his plan last week with The Associated Press ahead of Monday’s official rollout of the plan.

He would also expunge criminal records for low-level marijuana-related crimes. Two other Democrats have filed for next year’s gubernatorial primary.

Cunningham says there’s support for legalization in South Carolina and that his plan would shore up the state’s finances by taking advantage of what he sees as an inevitable wave of change across the country.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.
Officers respond to shooting at Hilton Garden Inn Columbia/Harbison
Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard.
One dead, one injured in Richland Co. motorcycle collision
The family says the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.
Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog
Two groups, one in support of the flag’s removal and one opposed, gathered at the Capitol...
Confederate flag removal prompts dueling rallies at SC State House
Deputies were dispatched to the Cheap Way gas station at 1854 Shop Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday.
One injured in shooting at Columbia gas station

Latest News

FILE - In this June 24, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a...
White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push
McMaster said he wanted DHEC to “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local...
Gov. McMaster rebuffs Federal ‘Door to Door’ vaccine efforts
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster wants to prohibit door-to-door vaccination efforts in SC
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Graham requests federal funding for SC infrastructure