Crews complete first phase of I-26 repaving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has completed the first phase of a resurfacing project that was focused on making emergency repairs to I-26.

SCDOT spokesperson Brittany Harriot says the department is now waiting on a contractor to start the full $11 million dollar resurfacing project.

The project is focused on resurfacing I-26 between mile marker 198 and 209. Mile marker 198 is right at I-26′s Summerville exit and mile marker 209 is located near the Midland Park Road overpass.

The SCDOT says the open-grade friction pavement on this area of the interstate is causing problems, so they voted to repair it in May.

“This project is important to finish because of course enhance the visibility of our roads as well and make driving safer for everyone involved,” Harriot said. “And that’s our key goal is to make the roads safe for everyone.”

While the project started in June, emergency asphalt repairs are complete and Harriot says the department is now waiting on the contractor to start the next phase.

She says the contractors could be delayed because of weather or a shortage of supplies, but the project is on track to be completed by Fall 2021.

Harriot says crews are expected to start work on the repaving in the next couple weeks.

Crews are only working on the road Thursday through Sunday to avoid impacts to the public.

