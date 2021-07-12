SkyView
SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle

The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been removed from patrol duties after a complaint about a sticker on the officer’s personal vehicle.

The officer, who has not been named, had a Three Percenters sticker on his car, the department confirmed.

Three Percenters are “anti-government extremists who are part of the militia movement,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. Canada has labeled it a terrorist entity.

Someone complained to CPD about the sticker and after an initial review, commanders spoke with the officer.

Officials said that officer immediately and voluntarily removed the sticker from his vehicle.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty while the CPD Office of Professional Standards conducts a thorough review.

