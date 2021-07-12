SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Augusta woman shocked to find 18 snakes in her home

By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Imagine finding 17 baby snakes and the momma snake in your house.

Well, one woman in Augusta found all of those snakes in her house on Marks Church Road.

She believes they came in from a hole from plumbing work.

She thinks they originally came from some land under development right next door to her house.

Thankfully, she got some reinforcement and all of the snakes are now out of the house.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.
Officers respond to shooting at Hilton Garden Inn Columbia/Harbison
Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard.
Motorcyclist killed in Richland Co. crash identified
The family says the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.
Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog
Two groups, one in support of the flag’s removal and one opposed, gathered at the Capitol...
Confederate flag removal prompts dueling rallies at SC State House
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC

Latest News

South Congaree Town Hall
Town of South Congaree fires building inspector who was working without license
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 368 new COVID-19 cases as upward trend continues
Troopers said the man was driving the wrong way when he hit another car head-on.
Man driving U-Haul arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Orangeburg
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday on Wilson Boulevard near Swandale Drive.
Driver killed in head-on crash in Columbia