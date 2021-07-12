2 arrested on narcotics-related charges during traffic stop, police say

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Two women were arrested on narcotics-related charges during a traffic stop in South Congaree, officials say.

According to the South Congaree Police Department, Heather Smith and Ashley Hagins were arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Officials say both women were charged with several narcotics-related charges, including trafficking meth after officers say they found 55 grams of meth ice inside the vehicle.

According to officers, Hagins was wanted for probation warrants.

Both suspects were transported to Lexington County Detention Center where they will await a bond hearing.

