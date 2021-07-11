SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Vigil held to remember Goose Creek barbershop shooting victim

Community members in Goose Creek are coming together on Sunday to remember a 21-year-old man...
Community members in Goose Creek are coming together on Sunday to remember a 21-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at a barbershop(Raycom)
By Logan Reigstad and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members in Goose Creek are coming together on Sunday to remember a 21-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at a barbershop.

Authorities say Rae’Jay Palmer was fatally shot in front of Cream of the Crop Barbershop on July 3.

Investigators say Palmer was at the barbershop getting his hair cut when the suspect entered the shop. The suspect then approached Palmer and the two of them had a verbal altercation, according to a report.

The report says it escalated into a physical altercation and Palmer tried to run toward the back of the shop.

That’s when police say he was shot.

There were multiple other people inside the barber shop at the time, but no one else was hurt in the incident.

Goose Creek Police says they have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Dominique Jamar Denaro Jefferson, but they are still searching for him.

Organizers of Sunday’s vigil are calling for an end to gun violence.

The vigil is set to start at the Cream of the Crop Barbershop on Red Bank Road at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were dispatched to the Cheap Way gas station at 1854 Shop Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday.
One injured in shooting at Columbia gas station
The family says the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.
Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog
Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard.
One dead, one injured in Richland Co. motorcycle collision
Jabin Elliotte Trapp
Lexington man arrested, charged with murder
Troopers say the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on HardScrabble Road near Carrie Anderson...
One dead in Richland Co. dirt bike collision