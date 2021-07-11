SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Staley helps raise awareness for the “Be the Match” registry

Staley's 56-year-old sister Tracey Underwood was diagnosed with Leukemia last year. Tracey was...
Staley's 56-year-old sister Tracey Underwood was diagnosed with Leukemia last year. Tracey was fortunate to find a donor match in her brother Lawrence.(WIS)
By Joe Gorchow
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina’s Dawn Staley teamed up with PYNK Butterfly Salon to raised awareness about bone marrow donation within the African American community.

On Saturday, in Columbia, was the PYNK Summer Sizzle, a Be the Match Donor event. It featured great food, music, and, more importantly, awareness for a critical mission.

The Gamecocks women’s basketball coach co-sponsored the event to support a cause close to her heart. Staley’s 56-year-old sister Tracey Underwood was diagnosed with Leukemia last year. Tracey was fortunate to find a donor match in her brother Lawrence.

Far too often, as Staley notes, African-American’s struggle to find a match for a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

According to the Institute for Justice, only 34-percent of African-Americans available to donate are willing—the lowest among the four listed groups of people on the website. And only 25-percent of the time do African-Americans find an unrelated match.

So, Staley and PYNK Butterfly Salon owner Jessica Reese are raising awareness to join “Be the Match” with events like Saturdays.

We caught up with Staley on the basketball recruiting trail to discuss the significance of the event.

“When you’re aware of what’s happening out there or not happening, you tend to dive in,” Staley said. “And Jessica dove in.”

“Her [Staley] whole story of her brother [Lawrence] being a 10/10 match was amazing,” said Reese. “That’s amazing. That’s rare because many people in the African American community are not able to find a match so quickly. This was a great opportunity to raise awareness to get people on the registry and possibly becoming a match for someone to save their life.”

“You need positive thinking,” added Staley. “You need something positive when you’re going through it. If you know you have a high likelihood of getting a match, it helps you.”

“I hope through indirectly with what my family has gone through that we can raise the national level to a place where people feel really good about if they are diagnosed with leukemia.”

You can help save a life by registering today on BetheMatch.org.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Avenue and Park Street in downtown Columbia.
Shooting in downtown Columbia leaves 1 man hurt
Deputies were dispatched to the Cheap Way gas station at 1854 Shop Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday.
One injured in shooting at Columbia gas station
Jabin Elliotte Trapp
Lexington man arrested, charged with murder
The family says the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.
Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog
John Meredith Jennings
Richland School District Two employee arrested for sexual conduct with minors, officials say

Latest News

Williams' goal was to put smiles on faces, inspire youth to chase their dreams, and get great...
Former Tiger Mike Williams gives back to his hometown
Athletes are already announcing deals and saying they are interested in opportunities.
SC college athletes starting to cash in on name, image, and likeness
The effective date of the bill was to be July 1, 2022.
Gamecock athletics rolls out Name, Image and Likeness program for student-athletes
Gray is set to make her Olympic debut in Tokyo but has worn the red, white and blue for USA...
Allisha Gray Named to U.S. Olympic 3x3 Team