One dead in single vehicle crash in Lee Co.
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A person died in a single vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lee County.
Troopers say the collision happened on Green Road near Teal Lane around 6 a.m.
A truck was traveling west on Green Road, traveled off the side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, said troopers.
The person was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
