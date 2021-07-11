Officers respond to shooting at Hilton Garden Inn Columbia/Harbison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers responded to a shooting at Hilton Garden Inn near Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Columbia early Sunday morning.

The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to recover, said officers.

The Columbia Police Department is working with hotel staff to break down the specifics.

This story will be updated.

