SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Officers respond to shooting at Columbia’s Hilton Garden Inn

The shooting occured around 2:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Columbia, said officers.
The shooting occured around 2:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Columbia, said officers.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers responded to Palmetto Partridge for a gun shot wound early Sunday morning.

Officers say the shooting occured around 2:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Columbia.

The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.

The Columbia Police Department is working with the hotel staff to break down the specifics.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies were dispatched to the Cheap Way gas station at 1854 Shop Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday.
One injured in shooting at Columbia gas station
The family says the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.
Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog
Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard.
One dead, one injured in Richland Co. motorcycle collision
Jabin Elliotte Trapp
Lexington man arrested, charged with murder
Troopers say the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on HardScrabble Road near Carrie Anderson...
One dead in Richland Co. dirt bike collision

Latest News

Troopers say the collision happened on Green Road near Teal Lane around 6 a.m.
One dead in single vehicle crash in Lee Co.
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Typical summertime weather on tap for your work week
Two groups, one in support of the flag’s removal and one opposed, gathered at the Capitol...
Confederate flag removal prompts dueling rallies at SC State House
Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard.
One dead, one injured in Richland Co. motorcycle collision