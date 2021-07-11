Officers respond to shooting at Columbia’s Hilton Garden Inn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers responded to Palmetto Partridge for a gun shot wound early Sunday morning.

Officers say the shooting occured around 2:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Columbia.

The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.

The Columbia Police Department is working with the hotel staff to break down the specifics.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.