First Alert Forecast: Typical summertime weather on tap for your work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more hot, humid weather over the next several days.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers/storms are possible this afternoon and evening (30-40%). Highs will be in the low 90s.

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few evening showers and storms are in your forecast (30-40%). Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· Get ready for more hot, humid weather for your work week.

· Highs will be in the low 90s Monday. A few showers and storms are possible (30% chance).

· Highs are expected in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance of storms (20% chance).

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Sunday, expect a hot, humid one. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of afternoon/evening showers and storms. Rain chances are around 30-40%.

Tonight, a few showers and storms are possible, mainly in the evening. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

With high pressure offshore, we will continue to feel the heat and humidity over the next several days.

On Monday, we’ll see highs in the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel much hotter. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. A few afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 30%.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the low 90s. Again, the humidity will make it feel hotter. Isolated showers and storms are possible (20% chance).

Storm chances are back up to 30% Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Showers & Storms Possible (30-40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Evening Storms (30%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

