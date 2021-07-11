SkyView
2 firefighters die as plane goes down while surveying Arizona blaze

Local media reports two firefighters died Saturday after an aircraft they were in to respond to a wildfire crashed in Mohave County, Arizona.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WIKIEUP, Ariz. (AP) — Local media reports two firefighters died Saturday after an aircraft they were in to respond to a wildfire crashed in Mohave County, Arizona.

The Arizona Bureau of Land Management told KPHO-TV that the aircraft helping perform aerial reconnaissance and command and control over the Cedar Basin Fire burning near Wikieup, a tiny community of about 100, crashed around noon.

The fire covers 300 acres (121 hectares).

Officials say the two crew members on board did not survive.

The plane performing aerial reconnaissance helps direct aviation resources responding to a wildfire.

The lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire has burned 300 acres (121 hectares).

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

