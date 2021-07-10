SkyView
White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push

FILE - In this June 24, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a...
FILE - In this June 24, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a ceremony to sign a bill preventing people from suing businesses over COVID-19 on Thursday, at Cafe Strudel in West Columbia, S.C. McMaster is one of several Republican state leaders opposing federal efforts to go door-to-door to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden White House is no longer refraining from criticizing Republican officials who play down the importance of coronavirus vaccinations or seek to make political hay of the federal government’s all-out effort to drive shots into arms.

With the COVID-19 vaccination rate plateauing across the country, the White House is returning fire at those they see as spreading harmful misinformation or fear about the shots.

When South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tried to block door-to-door efforts to drive up the vaccination rate in his state, White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not mince words.

She said the failure to provide accurate information about the vaccine is “literally killing people.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

