SC Department of Corrections: Two arrested for flying drone over jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men were arrested outside of Lieber Correctional Institute on Friday for operating a drone “near or over the prison yard,” the South Carolina Department of Corrections said.

Authorities say 29-year-old Harry Watson from Charleston and 29-year-old Gary Hardaway from Huger are both charged with operating an unmanned aerial vehicle near a prison and criminal conspiracy.

The department of corrections says agents made the arrests as part of an operation to investigate the recent increase in contraband entering the institution by drone.

