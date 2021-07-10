SkyView
Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and rescue teams continue looking for survivors of the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Fla. Dozens of people escaped with their lives, but little else. The disaster that killed at least 18 people, with more than 140 still missing, has also left many survivors homeless.(Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review found safety concerns within the building.

A joint statement from multiple leaders late Friday says the review was prompted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside that killed at least 79 people and left 61 people missing.

An engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to courthouse staff.

The leaders decided all courthouse employees would go back to working from home.

Employees only recently returned to the building after working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Court operations will proceed in a remote format until the safety concerns are addressed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

