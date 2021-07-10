One injured in shooting at Columbia gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the Cheap Way gas station at 1854 Shop Road for a shooting with a person hit around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say as they arrived on scene, the victim who had been shot in the lower body, was already in an ambulance being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this incident you are urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.