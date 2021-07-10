One dead in Richland Co. dirt bike collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One man was killed in a Richland County dirt bike collision on Friday night.

The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on HardScrabble Road near Carrie Anderson Road, troopers said.

A truck was attempting to make a left turn onto Carrie Anderson Road where it struck a man riding a dirt bike, troopers said.

Troopers say the driver of the dirt bike was not wearing a helmet, and was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigative the collision.

