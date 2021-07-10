SkyView
One dead, one injured in Richland Co. motorcycle collision

Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard.
Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcycle collision left one dead and another injured Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard at around 2 p.m.

A truck and motorcycle were traveling opposite directions on U.S. 378. The truck attempted a left turn onto Lower Richland Boulevard and failed to yield, causing the truck to collide with the motorcycle, said troopers.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead and the passenger was rushed to a local hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.

