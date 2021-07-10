One dead, one injured in Richland Co. motorcycle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcycle collision left one dead and another injured Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S. 378 near Lower Richland Boulevard at around 2 p.m.

A truck and motorcycle were traveling opposite directions on U.S. 378. The truck attempted a left turn onto Lower Richland Boulevard and failed to yield, causing the truck to collide with the motorcycle, said troopers.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead and the passenger was rushed to a local hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.