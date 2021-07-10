Former Tiger Mike Williams gives back to his hometown

SkyView
Williams' goal was to put smiles on faces, inspire youth to chase their dreams, and get great grades in the classroom.
By Joe Gorchow
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Santee, S.C. (WIS) - His heart belongs at home.

Former Lake Marion High football standout Mike Williams loves everything about Santee, South Carolina.

“It’s my city,” said Williams. “It means everything to me.”

It’s where he grew up. It’s the place he loves. And it’s why the former Clemson Tiger and current Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver makes it a mission to give back to his hometown community.

“I’m trying to bring good energy and good vibes,” added Williams.

On Saturday, Williams hosted his third annual community day and football camp for kids. They provided youngsters with free backpacks and school supplies, along with a day of fun in the sun playing football.

Williams’ goal was to put smiles on faces, inspire youth to chase their dreams, and get great grades in the classroom. And that’s how Williams hopes his lasting legacy will be.

“The main thing that I had a great heart,” Williams said. “Put smiles on everyone’s face and see everyone else succeed. I want to see everyone come out here and have fun.”

He also wants the kids that attended to remember fulfilling dreams start in that classroom. That’s something he learned growing up in Santee.

“I was always taught school first,” emphasized Williams. “My coaches always told me if I didn’t have the grades, then I couldn’t make it out.”

Williams hopes events like the one held at Lake Marion High continue for many, many years.

As he has grown into a star football player, he wished he had similar youth camp opportunities.

“I always wanted someone to look up to in the community, come back and host camps for me and my homies,” said Williams. “I didn’t have that. I wanted to come out here and start this tradition.”

A tradition of love for his hometown does not go unnoticed. Keep it up, Mike!

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

