Shooting in downtown Columbia causes heavy traffic on Elmwood Ave.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have confirmed a shooting in downtown Columbia on Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Avenue and Park Street, which is just one block west of Assembly Street. Here is a live look at the scene:

Officers said a man was shot in his lower body.

He is expected to survive, CPD said.

A picture shared by CPD on Twitter shows part of Elmwood Avenue blocked off for officers.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue & Park St. after a male was shot in the lower body at approx. 10:30 a.m. At this time, the injury appears to be non life-threatening. Witnesses are being interviewed & surveillance cameras will be reviewed. pic.twitter.com/wONptO63hq — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 9, 2021

Traffic is very heavy in the area and drivers should avoid Elmwood if they are able.

CPD said they are interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

WIS crews on the scene have seen K-9 officers searching the area, as well.

Here’s my view on Elmwood St. backed up all the way to Bull. @ColumbiaPDSC shooting investigation underway at Elmwood and Park @wis10 https://t.co/rpxjjx8Qx7 pic.twitter.com/FMtOzUINjy — Leland (@LPinderTV) July 9, 2021

This story will be updated.

