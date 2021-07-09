SkyView
Shooting in downtown Columbia causes heavy traffic on Elmwood Ave.

This story will be updated.(WIS)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have confirmed a shooting in downtown Columbia on Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Avenue and Park Street, which is just one block west of Assembly Street. Here is a live look at the scene:

Officers said a man was shot in his lower body.

He is expected to survive, CPD said.

A picture shared by CPD on Twitter shows part of Elmwood Avenue blocked off for officers.

Traffic is very heavy in the area and drivers should avoid Elmwood if they are able.

CPD said they are interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

WIS crews on the scene have seen K-9 officers searching the area, as well.

This story will be updated.

