Sen. Graham requests federal funding for SC infrastructure

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has submitted a spending request for the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations bill.

The Republican Senator from South Carolina made the request to the Senate Appropriations Committee, a committee on which he serves.

Within that spending request, Graham’s office says he asked for $16,172,000 to create a new access roadway to Charleston International Airport.

Additionally, Graham says his request included $4,288,000 to provide a wastewater collection and treatment system for Dorchester County .

Outside of the Lowcountry, the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development funding requests included:

  • $15,000,000 for Horry County to complete right-of-way acquisition for I-73.
  • $8,000,000 for the City of Aiken to create a roadway network that will ease congestion along Whiskey Road.
  • $750,000 for the City of Sumter to eliminate vacant and dilapidated properties that create a physical hazard and impede community development.
  • $250,000 for Upstate Forever to continue planning the Saluda Grade Rail Trail and construct business and land development associated with the trail corridor.

Graham said he had initially announced he would request $12 million for I-73 right-of-way acquisition, with a $3 million match from the local community. After additional discussions with Senate Appropriations officials, Graham says the local match is not required for this funding stream.

Therefore, Graham says he has increased his request to cover the full amount of $15 million.

Graham previously announced he was requesting funding for Energy & Water, Military Construction, and Commerce, Justice and Science projects.

Additional funding requests will be publicly announced in the coming days and weeks, but Graham said this is the first year since 2010 that Members of Congress can request funding for projects.

