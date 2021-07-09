Saluda Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, officials say

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - A Saluda County man faces sexual exploitation of a minor charge, officials say.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Wayne Townsend was arrested for criminal charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say that after executing a search warrant at Townsends home in Saluda County, it was found that Townsend had been searching and downloading unlawful images and videos of children engaged in sexual activity.

Investigators have charged Townsend with four separate counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

