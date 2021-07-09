SkyView
Officers searching for missing North Charleston teen

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Authorities say Javion Sanders was last seen Tuesday at the Reserve at Wescott Apartments. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black Nike shoes and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Banias at 843-740-2692.

