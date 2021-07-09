From the mountains to the coast, cyclists riding to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Around 250 cyclists have started their 252-mile journey from Simpsonville to Mt. Pleasant to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Organizers say their original goal was to raise $600,000 before they crossed the finish line at Patriot’s Point but after reaching that goal, they are now hoping to raise $700,000 before the weekend is over.

“A Ride to Remember serves not only to raise funds to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but also serves to raise awareness about the particular struggles families facing Alzheimer’s may experience. Many cyclists participating have a direct connection to someone that either had or has the disease. There are more than 95,000 South Carolinians with this disease currently,” according to the Alzheimer’s association.

Friday morning cyclists could be seen buckling their helmets and clipping into the pedals before setting off on their ride.

“Doing something that I enjoy while hopefully finding a cure, feels great,” said John Brumbaugh, who has taken part in this ride for several years. “Oh it feels great, all these people are so passionate about it, and I really hope this gets us closer to a point where we have a first Alzheimer’s survivor.”

Organizers said this event is important because it helps raise money and allows people to come together for a good cause.

“It helps us raise money for Alzheimer’s and other dementias, these are diseases that affect over 6 million Americans and 95,000 here in South Carolina alone,” said Taylor Wilson, Director of state policy, Alzheimer’s Association.

One of the 250 cyclists is Alexander Barclay who is riding in memory of his mom.

“I’m doing this for my mother who recently passed after battling early-onset Alzheimer’s for close to 10 years,” Barclay said.

He adds that he is also riding for others battling the disease.

“I know that other people are battling this, whether they are battling this themselves or they are taking care of people so I’m hoping that everything we are doing out here is raising money for a cure and awareness who hopefully one day there is a cure no one is battling it anymore,” Barclay said.

As riders started their journey from Heritage Park, handwritten names could be seen on the back of riders. Organizers said they serve as a reminder of whom the cyclists are riding for.

Among the names was WYFF News 4′s Geoff Hart who was recently diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Riders will be facing not only a long ride but other obstacles along the way to the coast.

“We are in South Carolina, it’s the middle of July so the heat and the humidity are definitely factors,” Barclay added.

He said one of the things he looks forward to about this event is the people who take part in it.

“The comradery, you train for this for a year and everyone is your family over the multiple days that you are here,” Barclay said. “It’s been two years since I’ve seen most of these people and I’ve missed every single one of them.”

If you are interested in donating to this event for the Alzheimer’s association you can donate online on their website.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.