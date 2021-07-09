SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For Charlie Aidyn Tackett, life was full-speed for the last 13 years.

The Dorton Elementary School seventh-grader was always on the move. From the basketball court to riding motorcycles, his neighbors say he was full of energy and always had a smile.

“He was one of the key parts of our basketball team and one of the key parts of our school. Just a fun-loving kid,” said coach and teacher Randy Davis. “It was kind of like a nervous smile or maybe like a mischievous smile.”

Now, that smile is just a memory after Aidyn died following a motorcycle incident Thursday, leaving his small community in shock.

“Just a tragic, tragic loss for our community. I can’t even imagine what the family’s going through right now. It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now for ‘em,” Davis said. “[His peers] don’t even know what to think. They don’t even know how to process it. And I don’t either. I don’t think any of us do.”

Davis said the always coachable, teachable kid will never be forgotten, adding that his neighbors will work to show Aidyn’s family the same love their boy showed to so many.

“I’m willing and everybody in our community’s willing to do whatever it takes to help them,” said Davis. “And we know they’ll never get over it. But just to make the pain a little bit easier.”

A basketball camp originally planned for next week will now be rescheduled, held at a later date as the first memorial camp for Aidyn- a mission that Davis plans to continue annually to keep his story alive.

Counselors will be on-site at the school next week to talk with anyone in need.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Meredith Jennings
Richland School District Two employee arrested for sexual conduct with minors, officials say
Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Avenue and Park Street in downtown Columbia.
Shooting in downtown Columbia leaves 1 man hurt
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.
Ex-prosecutor disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court

Latest News

FILE - In this June 24, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a...
White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push
Deputies were dispatched to the Cheap Way gas station at 1854 Shop Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday.
One injured in shooting at Columbia gas station
The CDC says the spike in cases coincides with the decrease in public health precautions such...
CDC reports ‘unprecedented’ summer spike in respiratory virus
Some educators worry the pandemic exacerbated the problems that have pushed teachers out in the...
Teachers concerned about worsening teacher shortage ahead of upcoming school year
The family says the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.
Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog