‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For Charlie Aidyn Tackett, life was full-speed for the last 13 years.

The Dorton Elementary School seventh-grader was always on the move. From the basketball court to riding motorcycles, his neighbors say he was full of energy and always had a smile.

“He was one of the key parts of our basketball team and one of the key parts of our school. Just a fun-loving kid,” said coach and teacher Randy Davis. “It was kind of like a nervous smile or maybe like a mischievous smile.”

Now, that smile is just a memory after Aidyn died following a motorcycle incident Thursday, leaving his small community in shock.

“Just a tragic, tragic loss for our community. I can’t even imagine what the family’s going through right now. It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now for ‘em,” Davis said. “[His peers] don’t even know what to think. They don’t even know how to process it. And I don’t either. I don’t think any of us do.”

Davis said the always coachable, teachable kid will never be forgotten, adding that his neighbors will work to show Aidyn’s family the same love their boy showed to so many.

“I’m willing and everybody in our community’s willing to do whatever it takes to help them,” said Davis. “And we know they’ll never get over it. But just to make the pain a little bit easier.”

A basketball camp originally planned for next week will now be rescheduled, held at a later date as the first memorial camp for Aidyn- a mission that Davis plans to continue annually to keep his story alive.

Counselors will be on-site at the school next week to talk with anyone in need.

