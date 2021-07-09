SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘It was a very surreal thing:’ Coffee shop employee comes face-to-face with favorite child actor

By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Patrick Renna, who played the curly-red-haired catcher in the hit 1993 coming of age movie “The Sandlot,” and is perhaps best known for the phrase ‘You’re killing me Smalls,” left a Waco coffee shop employee who’s a diehard fan of the film in shock when he popped in this week.

Katie Vana, 21, was on the clock at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Press when Renna, who famously played Hamilton “Ham” Porter, came in with his wife to buy some coffee.

As Vana, a Robinson High School graduate, took his order, she was thinking he looked a lot like her favorite child actor in the film about a boy named Scotty Smalls who moves to a new neighborhood, makes some new baseball buddies, and embarks on a series of adventures.

“I was like ‘Wow! He looks a lot like the guy from ‘The Sandlot’’ and at the end ‘I was like ‘Um, so you look like the guy from ‘The Sandlot’’ and they kind of like giggled a little and I was like ‘Do you get that a lot?’ And he was like ‘it’s me.”’

Katie says she’s watched the movie dozens of times, and like many other of the film’s followers, she has a special affection for Renna’s character, Ham.

“I was kind of freaking out because I was like there is no way that he, the guy from ‘The Sandlot’ is in front of me right now. It was a very surreal thing,” she said.

Patrick Renna played the red curly-haired catcher “Ham” Porter in the hit 1993 film.
Patrick Renna played the red curly-haired catcher “Ham” Porter in the hit 1993 film.(Courtesy photo)

Katie and her fellow employees at the Gaines’ coffee shop aren’t allowed to have their phones with them when they’re working, so she waited until she went on break to approach the actor.

She clocked out and then built up the courage to ask him for a selfie.

The actor kindly said yes.

“We took a selfie, and I was telling him how much I watched ‘The Sandlot’ as a kid growing up and this was literally the craziest thing ever,’ Katie said.

“I’ve never come in contact with a celebrity like that before.”

Patrick Renna and his family at the Magnolia Silos.
Patrick Renna and his family at the Magnolia Silos.(Courtesy photo)

Renna later posted a picture of him and his family next door at the Magnolia Silos with the caption, “Great day with the fam at the silos. Love me some Chip & Joanna!”

Katie says the encounter, like the movie, is something she’ll never forget.

“It was so cool. I will always have the picture,” Katie said.

“It was an awesome experience.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Meredith Jennings
Richland School District Two employee arrested for sexual conduct with minors, officials say
Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
Documents and files obtained through a Freedom of Information Act reveal investigators heard...
New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.
Ex-prosecutor disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Elsa moving away from South Carolina; spotty storms this afternoon, evening
Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC is establishing a new facility in Kershaw County.
$150 million investment to bring nearly 300 new jobs to Kershaw County
Infectious disease expert estimates Delta will be dominant SC COVID strain in a month
Infectious disease expert estimates Delta will be dominant SC COVID strain in a month
Infectious disease expert estimates Delta will be dominant SC COVID strain in a month
$150 million investment to bring nearly 300 new jobs to Kershaw County
$150 million investment to bring nearly 300 new jobs to Kershaw County