Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Hilda

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Hilda, a 1-year-old pup rescued from a local municipal shelter.

Now she’s ready for her second chance at life with her forever family!

Hilda is a great medium size, about 40 pounds. Her rescuers say she is so sweet and a joy to be around.

She loves to run around outside and especially loves getting in the pool and playing in the water. She loves toys of all kinds and will keep herself entertained for hours. Her rescuers say she is very toy-driven, so you can even use them to train her by rewarding her with a toy instead of a treat. Hilda is super friendly with other dogs and plays well.

Hilda is perfect for a family looking for a young, energetic, easy-going dog that you could take with you just about anywhere – the lake, the park, or even on vacation.

“We don’t know why Hilda hasn’t found a home yet but we hope someone gives her the loving forever home she deserves soon!” Maria Wooten at Pawmetto Lifeline said.

For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.

