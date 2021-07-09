Free drive-thru child safety check offered in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - With summer travel in full swing, the Lexington Police Department offered a free drive-thru child safety check at the town municipal complex on Friday.

It was the final event of a child passenger safety class. Law enforcement officials checked out car seats to make sure they were properly installed.

Organizers at the event said it’s important that children are riding safely and in a car seat that will protect them in the event of a crash.

“The information that they are learning here is absolutely important, there is an 80% misusage rate in the state of South Carolina,” said Steffonie Cockerill, an organizer.” The more technicians that we have, the more education we can get out there and the safer children can be in cars.”

The event ran from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Friday.

