SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Free drive-thru child safety check offered in Lexington

Law enforcement officials checked out car seats to make sure they were properly installed.
Law enforcement officials checked out car seats to make sure they were properly installed.(WIS TV)
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - With summer travel in full swing, the Lexington Police Department offered a free drive-thru child safety check at the town municipal complex on Friday.

It was the final event of a child passenger safety class. Law enforcement officials checked out car seats to make sure they were properly installed.

Organizers at the event said  it’s important that children are riding safely and in a car seat that will protect them in the event of a crash.

“The information that they are learning here is absolutely important, there is an 80% misusage rate in the state of South Carolina,” said Steffonie Cockerill, an organizer.” The more technicians that we have, the more education we can get out there and the safer children can be in cars.”

The event ran from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

John Meredith Jennings
Richland School District Two employee arrested for sexual conduct with minors, officials say
Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Avenue and Park Street in downtown Columbia.
Shooting in downtown Columbia leaves 1 man hurt
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.
Ex-prosecutor disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster wants to prohibit door-to-door vaccination efforts in SC
250 cyclists are riding 252 miles from Simpsonville to Mt. Pleasant to raise money to fight...
From the mountains to the coast, cyclists riding to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s
SC reports 395 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Thursday
Henry LeGrande Jr., 21, was the man arrested.
Elgin man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with minor, officials say