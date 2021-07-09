First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers and storms for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few storms for your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few evening showers are possible (30%). Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

· We’re tracking a few showers and storms for your weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout.

· A few spotty showers and storms are in the forecast for Saturday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

· Scattered rain and storms are possible Sunday. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

· A few more storms are in the forecast Monday with highs in the low 90s.

· Highs in the 90s for most of next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

We had several showers and storms to move through the Midlands this afternoon. Some were strong and severe, producing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few evening showers and storms are possible (20-30% chance). Areas of patchy fog are possible, especially overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

We’re not expecting a washout for your weekend, but prepare for a few showers and storms.

On Saturday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers and storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30%. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Then, on Sunday, we’ll see a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms in the Midlands, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

A few more showers are possible Monday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances are around 20% for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Evening Storms (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

