Elgin man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with minor, officials say

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested in Kershaw County on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Officials say Henry LeGrande Jr., 21, was the man arrested.

The investigation began on July 6 from tips submitted to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators say they immediately began to follow on leads and the following day deputies executed a search warrant at LeGrande’s home.

LeGrande was then taken into custody without incident, officials say.

According to officials, further investigation revealed that physical sexual assaults against children had occurred within the jurisdiction of Kershaw County.

“We have no tolerance for child predators. If you go after our children, we will go after you,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

