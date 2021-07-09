SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC reviewing latest CDC guidance on school reopening

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday it’s reviewing new guidance released earlier in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as schools across the country make changes to their reopening plans due to COVID-19.

In a statement, DHEC said it is “currently reviewing the guidelines and will use them to draft the agency’s guidance for South Carolina’s schools.” The agency said it plans to share its school guidelines in the coming weeks.

The CDC’s latest update stresses the importance of in-person learning even if steps like social distancing can’t be followed and calls reopening for in-person learning this fall a priority.

It also stresses the importance of vaccinations, saying getting vaccination levels as high as possible is “one of the most critical strategies to help schools safely resume full operations.”

Since schools will naturally have populations of both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people, the CDC stressed school administrators need to consider a number of factors when coming up with COVID-related prevention strategies, including things like the percentage of people who are vaccinated, the level of community spread of the virus and the ages of students in a school.

The agency is still recommending masks and physical distancing for people who are not fully vaccinated but said administrators that want to remove prevention steps -- including masks – should remove those steps one at a time and monitor them closely.

This week, the South Carolina Department of Education said it is interpreting a mask mandate prohibition that passed through the State House as part of the appropriations bill as keeping them from requiring masks inside any educational facilities.

The department also said face masks will not be required on school buses as well. It has already stopped enforcement of mask requirements but said individual districts can still encourage people to wear face coverings.

In May, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order allowing parents to decide whether their children will wear face masks in the classroom.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Meredith Jennings
Richland School District Two employee arrested for sexual conduct with minors, officials say
Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Avenue and Park Street in downtown Columbia.
Shooting in downtown Columbia leaves 1 man hurt
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.
Ex-prosecutor disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court

Latest News

FILE - In this June 24, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a...
White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push
Deputies were dispatched to the Cheap Way gas station at 1854 Shop Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday.
One injured in shooting at Columbia gas station
The CDC says the spike in cases coincides with the decrease in public health precautions such...
CDC reports ‘unprecedented’ summer spike in respiratory virus
Some educators worry the pandemic exacerbated the problems that have pushed teachers out in the...
Teachers concerned about worsening teacher shortage ahead of upcoming school year
The family says the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.
Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog