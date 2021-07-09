Deputies searching for missing man with serious medical, mental illnesses in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Clarendon County are looking for a man they say has serious medical and mental health issues.

According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Juan Murray, 40, was last seen at his residence on Shadewater Way in the Foreston area of Clarendon County.

Deputies say Murray has serious medical and mental illnesses.

Murray is 5′10″, 140 pounds and is possibly driving a white Nissan Rogue with South Carolina tag TZU207.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

